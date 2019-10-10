‘The Grudge’ Reboot Poster Lets Its Hair Down

We’re still waiting on The Grudge reboot trailer, but how about a poster? The new take on the tale of a haunted house that spreads a curse to all who dare set foot in it comes from director Nicolas Pesce and producer Sam Raimi, and is set to give us all the creeps in January. Rumor has it that a trailer will be dropping any day now, but if you’re itching for something, this poster – which features the trademark long black hair that’s become synonymous not just with The Grudge franchise but also J-horror in general. Check out The Grudge reboot poster below.

Behold: spooky hair! This new take on The Grudge stars Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, and Betty Gilpin, and is set around the same time as the events of the 2004 The Grudge remake. But while that film remained in Japan, this new Grudge brings things to America. Riseborough plays a cop, and director Nicolas Pesce told EW: “We follow her, as well as two other storylines, that are all interacting with this grudged house in small town America. Like the old films, it’s a tapestry of three different stories that interweave and all take place at slightly different times, centered around this one house that’s at the center of this case that this cop is working on.”

Normally I’d be a little non-plussed about yet another Grudge reboot. But Pesce’s involvement is a big plus. His debut feature, The Eyes of My Mother, is one of the most beautiful and disturbing horror movies I’ve ever seen, and I’m very curious to see what he does with this material.