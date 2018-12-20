Acts of good Samaritanism usually result in tears, hugs, and maybe a viral video. But in Chloë Grace Moretz‘s she’s rewarded with sinister friend played by the elegant Isabelle Huppert who slowly becomes a sinister stalker. In the Greta trailer, Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan directs a psychological thriller about a toxic friendship that dissolves into a life-threatening relationship.

Greta Trailer

Isabelle Huppert and Chloë Grace Moretz in a homoerotic thriller directed by the director of The Crying Game? Say no more. Neil Jordan’s new film is a promising suspense thriller that follows a naive young woman, Frances (Moretz) who stumbles upon a purse that left behind on a subway train. Upon returning the bag to its owner, the titular Greta (Huppert), she strikes up a friendship with the lonely, eccentric French piano teacher. But not all is as it seems: Frances discovers a whole stash of purses that Greta has been using to lure people into her home, and Frances is her latest victim.

Greta plays like Single White Female for the modern age, except with more homoerotic overtones rather than the trashy psychosexual undertones of the latter. And I know that Moretz isn’t having a great time being terrorized and drugged by Huppert, but I would gladly take all of that from the phenomenal Oscar-nominated actress, and more. I mean, what?

Greta also stars Maika Monroe, Colm Feore, and Stephen Rea, and is written by Jordan and Ray Wright.

Here is the official synopsis for Greta:

A sweet, naïve young woman trying to make it on her own in New York City, Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) doesn’t think twice about returning the handbag she finds on the subway to its rightful owner. That owner is Greta (Isabelle Huppert), an eccentric French piano teacher with a love for classical music and an aching loneliness. Having recently lost her mother, Frances quickly grows closer to widowed Greta. The two become fast friends — but Greta’s maternal charms begin to dissolve and grow increasingly disturbing as Frances discovers that nothing in Greta’s life is what it seems in this suspense thriller from Academy Award®-winning director Neil Jordan.

Greta opens in theaters on March 1, 2019.