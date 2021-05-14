Believe it or not, we’re still talking about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. As you probably know by now if you’ve been keeping with the news regarding the film, Snyder wanted to have Green Lantern show up at the very end. Snyder shot his Green Lantern scene with Wayne T. Carr in the role of John Stewart/Green Lantern, but Warner Bros. nixed that idea, probably because they’re currently making a Green Lantern TV series and didn’t want Snyder’s vision to conflict with that. Snyder swapped Green Lantern out with Martian Manhunter, but, as always, fans were curious to see Snyder’s original vision. And now, they can! Sort of!

Zack Snyder is very social media savvy, so it was only a matter of time before he jumped online and revealed his scrapped Green Lantern moment from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Sure enough, during a recent online Q&A (via Heroic Hollywood and Ishaan Sangha), Snyder revealed how his Green Lantern – as played by Wayne T. Carr – would’ve looked. Kind of. The image comes via Snyder’s cell phone, and it’s kind of blurry and kind of small. But still, if you’re curious, here it is:

Computer, enhance:

Okay, that’s not much better, but you get the idea. Snyder shot Carr’s scene as Green Lantern in his own driveway, but in the end, it didn’t make it into the film because of Warner Bros. As Snyder previously said: “We did have a Green Lantern scene in the movie that the studio asked me to take out that I did also shoot here in the driveway with an amazing actor who was going to play John Stewart. Then the studio, when they saw the movie, and they saw that I had done every single thing that they had asked me not to do, we had come to a bit of a loggerhead.”

While Snyder never commented on why WB nixed the idea, it seems obvious: the studio is currently making a Green Lantern TV series, and they didn’t want Snyder to introduce a Green Lantern before that series premiered. That series “reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (played by Finn Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.”