Ulysses S. Grant’s place in American history is secured – but also a bit misunderstood. Be it his reported alcoholism, his exploits on the battlefield during the Civil War, or his less-than-stellar presidency, Grant’s life is often overlooked by many. Ron Chernow’s phonebook-thick biography sought to change that, and now here comes the History Channel’s three-night miniseries event Grant, which strives to do the same (with Chernow’s involvement again). Watch the Grant trailer below.

Grant Trailer

If I say “Ulysses S. Grant” there are probably two things that come immediately to mind: the Civil War, and alcoholism. His presidency might not even enter your thoughts. But there was more to Grant than meets the eye. The new History Channel miniseries Grant sets out to “chronicle the life of one of the most complex and underappreciated generals and presidents in U.S. history.” The series “tells the remarkable and quintessentially American story of a humble man who overcomes incredible obstacles, rises to the highest ranks of power and saves the nation not once, but twice. With a seamless blend of dramatic scenes, expert commentary and beautifully enhanced archival imagery, this series uncovers the true legacy of the unlikely hero who led the nation during its greatest test: The Civil War and Reconstruction – the herculean task to reconcile the North and the South. One of the most courageous and unexpected initiatives of Grant’s presidency was protecting the right to vote for the four million freed slaves in the face of violent and widespread resistance.”

In addition to stylish recreations of events, Grant also features on-camera interviews with experts like Ron Chernow, retired United States Army General and former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director David Petraeus, acclaimed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, professor of English at West Point Elizabeth Samet and CEO of the American Civil War Museum in Richmond, VA Christy Coleman to name a few.

Grant will premiere over three consecutive nights beginning on Monday, May 25 at 9:00 P.M. EST on History.