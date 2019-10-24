Awards season has officially begun with the announcement of the Gotham Awards 2019 nominees. The awards ceremony from the Independent Filmmaker Project has always marked the unofficial start of movie awards season, and from the looks of it, this will be A24 and Netflix’s year. The independent studio and the streaming giant dominated the indie honors, with A24’s The Farewell, Uncut Gems, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco leading the charge with three nods each, and Netflix’s Marriage Story scoring the same.

See how awards season could start shaping up with a look at the full list of Gotham Awards 2019 nominees.

A24 is the darling of the Gotham Awards, with a leading 14 nominations overall, according to Deadline. Ari Aster’s horror film Midsommar scored two nods for Best Actress for star Florence Pugh and Screenwriting for Aster, while The Lighthouse earned a Best Actor nomination for Willem Dafoe. Meanwhile, Sundance darling The Last Black Man in San Francisco earned three nominations for Screenplay (Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, Rob Richert), Breakthrough Director for Talbot and Breakthrough Actor for Jonathan Majors.

But of course, A24’s biggest contenders are The Farewell and Uncut Gems, which were joined in the Best Feature category by fellow A24 title Waves, Netflix’s Marriage Story, and STX’s surprise summer hit Hustlers.

But despite only one film getting a Best Feature nod, Netflix held its own thanks to an acting nod for Adam Driver in Marriage Story and Noah Baumbach for Screenplay, as well as nods for documentary (American Factory and The Edge of Democracy) and TV (Ava DuVernay’s When The See Us, Unbelievable and Russian Doll).

While the indie awards ceremony isn’t a huge predictor of how the Oscars could shape up, it is encouraging to see The Farewell still in the race despite its summer release. Lulu Wang’s tender family drama looked like it could disappear from the conversations come awards season, but seeing it lead the Gotham Awards nods suggests it may not.

Here’s the list of 2019 nominees:

BEST FEATURE

The Farewell

Lulu Wang, director; Daniele Melia, Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng, Lulu Wang, Anita Gou, producers (A24)

Hustlers

Lorene Scafaria, director; Jessica Elbaum, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, producers (STXfilms)

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach, director; Noah Baumbach, David Heyman, producers (Netflix)

Uncut Gems

Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, directors; Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear McClard, producers (A24)

Waves

Trey Edward Shults, director; James Wilson, Kevin Turen, Trey Edward Shults, producers

(A24)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, directors; Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert, Julie Parker Benello, producers (Netflix)

Apollo 11

Todd Douglas Miller, director; Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Baxley Petersen, Evan Krauss, producers (NEON and CNN Films)

The Edge of Democracy

Petra Costa, director; Petra Costa, Tiago Pavan, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, producers (Netflix)

Midnight Traveler

Hassan Fazili, director; Emelie Mahdavian, Su Kim, producers (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

One Child Nation

Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, directors; Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, producers (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTOR

Willem Dafoe

The Lighthouse (A24)

Adam Driver

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Aldis Hodge

Clemency (NEON)

André Holland

High Flying Bird (Netflix)

Adam Sandler

Uncut Gems (A24)

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina

The Farewell (A24)

Elisabeth Moss

Her Smell (Gunpowder & Sky)

Mary Kay Place

Diane (IFC Films)

Florence Pugh

Midsommar (A24)

Alfre Woodard

Clemency (NEON)

BEST SCREENPLAY

The Farewell

Lulu Wang (A24)

High Flying Bird

Tarell Alvin McCraney (Netflix)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

Midsommar

Ari Aster (A24)

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre

The Mustang (Focus Features)

Kent Jones

Diane (IFC Films)

Joe Talbot

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)

Olivia Wilde

Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)

Phillip Youmans

Burning Cane (ARRAY Releasing)

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Julia Fox

Uncut Gems (A24)

Aisling Franciosi

The Nightingale (IFC Films)

Chris Galust

Give Me Liberty (Music Box Films)

Noah Jupe

Honey Boy (Amazon Studios)

Jonathan Majors

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)

Taylor Russell

Waves (A24)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM

Chernobyl

Craig Mazin, creator; Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, executive

producers (HBO)

David Makes Man

Tarell Alvin McCraney, creator; Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Denitria Harris-Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, executive producers (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

My Brilliant Friend

Saverio Costanzo, creator; Domenico Procacci, Mario Gianani, Guido De Laurentiis, Elena Recchia, Jennifer Schuur, Paolo Sorrentino, executive producers (HBO)

Unbelievable

Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Lisa Cholodenko, Ayelet Waldman & Michael Chabon, Katie Couric, Richard Tofel, Neil Barsky, Robyn Semien, Marie, executive producers (Netflix)

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay, creator; Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, executive producers (Netflix)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM

PEN15

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman, creators; Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman, Debbie Liebling, Gabe Liedman, Marc Provissiero, Brooke Pobjoy, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Becky Sloviter, Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, Jordan Levin, executive producers (Hulu)

Ramy

Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch, creators; Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Ravi Nandan, Bridget Bedard, Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch, executive producers (Hulu)

Russian Doll

Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, creators; Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Allison Silverman, executive producers (Netflix)