How do you adapt a book like Good Omens? The Apocalyptic satire by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett was one of those books saddled with the “unadaptable” label, but through divine intervention, and maybe some off-the-charts chemistry between leads David Tennant and Michael Sheen, Gaiman himself did it a few years ago. The Amazon-BBC series was a monumental success, so much so that a second season is on the way. Here’s what we know about Good Omens season 2, and what it could even cover now that the events of the book have been adapted.

Neil Gaiman made the announcement bright and early today: Good Omens season 2 is on its way. The creator and writer of the darkly comic fantasy series confirmed that Amazon has renewed Good Omens for a second season, with both Tennant and Sheen set to reprise their roles as the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale, respectively.

“What glorious (and dangerous) trouble will our favorite angel and demon find themselves in this time?” Gaiman wrote on Twitter, before confirming, “Good Omens is returning for Season 2 on Amazon.”

See the Good Omens season 2 image that Gaiman shared, complete with our favorite demon-angel duo cuddling beneath the stars, below.

What Could Season 2 Be About?

But wait, didn’t season 1 cover the entirety of the book by Gaiman and Pratchett? Yes, but Gaiman, who will return to executive produce and co-showrun alongside executive producer and director Douglas Mackinnon, has some ideas (as well as the blessing of now-passed Pratchett). Gaiman said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter):

“It’s 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

Per THR, Good Omens season 2 will “explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse now thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

I had thought that the second season would go back in time, to cover the thousands of years that Aziraphale and Crowley intervened in human affairs on the Earth, slowly becoming friends along the way. But I guess that was covered in the many montages of the first season, as well as the delightful opening credits. To be honest, I would be more on board for that show, since Tennant and Sheen were the saving grace of the first season and the best reason to watch. (And who wouldn’t want to watch six episodes of Tennant and Sheen bickering through history?)

But Gaiman seems to have plenty of ideas to continue their story past the averted Apocalypse, with the help of Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole, who are also set to executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

“I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me,” added Gaiman. “There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favorite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

The six-episode second season will begin filming later this year in Scotland and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video at a later date. Unlike season 1, it won’t air on the BBC following its Amazon premiere, as BBC is not currently involved in the second season.