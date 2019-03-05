Death never sounded so good. Brian Cox, who has recently been starring in the HBO series Succession, has been tapped to play the voice of Death in the forthcoming Amazon TV series Good Omens based on the 1990 novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

Neil Gaiman announced on Twitter that Brian Cox will be playing Death in Good Omens, the six-episode miniseries that he is adapting for Amazon.

“So for anybody wondering… The amazing Brian Cox plays Death in #GoodOmens. This is what Death looks like, when he’s not on a motorbike anyway,” Gaiman said on Twitter. Alongside the announcement, Gaiman posted a short video of the concept art for Death, which is the traditional image of the Grim Reaper with his skeletal face, black robes, and long scythe. Though it’s a common image of Death, it’s a departure for Gaiman, who famously depicted Death as a goth-punk teenage girl in his Sandman comics. However, the late Pratchett’s take on Death in his beloved Discworld novels was always a bit more traditional.

Though it seems that Cox’s Death will have a little edge, as suggested by the mention of his motorbike.

As the voice of Death, Cox will be playing the counterpart to Frances McDormand, who was cast as the voice of God. Michael Sheen and David Tennant lead the star-studded cast which also includes Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel in an expanded role from the book, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Nina Sosanya, Ned Dennehy, and Ariyon Bakare.

Sheen and Tennant star as as an angel and demon, who over the eons have formed an unlikely friendship and an attachment to Earth. When the Earth is threatened by the coming Armageddon, the two team up to find the Antichrist and save the world.

Here is the synopsis for Good Omens:

Based on the best-selling novel by renowned authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, this series follows the story of Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, who have formed an unlikely friendship spanning 6,000 years and have grown fond of life on earth. However, the end of time grows near with the approaching Armageddon and they must now join forces to find a way to save the world.

Good Omens premieres on Amazon on May 31, 2019.