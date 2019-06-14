In case you hadn’t heard, the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That is returning to the cable network for kids this weekend on June 15 at 8:30pm ET. And in honor of the show’s return, Nickelodeon will bring one of the most popular sketches from the original run of the series to life in the form of a Good Burger pop-up restaurant that will be serving Good Burgers, Good Chunks, Good Shakes, and more. Get the details on where and when you can check out the Good Burger pop-up restaurant.

Good Burger Pop-Up Restaurant

Good Burger was a hit sketch on the original run of All That featuring Kel Mitchell as a dimwitted fast food employee named Ed who always seemed to make customers’ lives a little more difficult. The sketch was so popular that it was turned into Nickelodeon’s first feature film with fellow All That cast member Kenan Thompson co-starring. Now Good Burger is finally becoming a reality.

The Good Burger pop-up restaurant will open on July 10 at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA. But since this is a very limited pop-up location, you’ll have to sign up to be the first inside. Later this month, you’ll be able to register to get some good food and take some cool photos at the Good Burger pop-up. Just check out GoodBurgerPopUp.com starting on June 17. Hopefully a Mondo Burger doesn’t open up across the street at the same time.

It’s unclear if the Good Burger pop-up restaurant will appear in other locations around the United States, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed. After all, Comic-Con would be a good place to do some viral marketing for the Good Burger location and the return of All That. Stay tuned to see if we can get in there for some good food.