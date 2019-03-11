Brie Larson is tearing up the box office right now as the latest member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but her young Room co-star Jacob Tremblay is about to lead a movie of his own.

Tremblay stars in Good Boys, a new comedy produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg that follows a young boy whose attempts to learn how to kiss before an upcoming party spirals into “an odyssey of epically bad decisions.” Check out the red-band trailer below.



Good Boys Trailer

A comedy that’s not as innocent as it looks. Check out the Red Band Trailer for #GoodBoysMovie and see it in theaters this August. pic.twitter.com/znLpcxEkxi — Good Boys (@GoodBoysMovie) March 11, 2019

Good Boys has its world premiere tonight at the South By Southwest Film Festival, so we should have a full review for you soon. We’re hoping for the best, because this seems like the type of movie Hollywood doesn’t often make anymore and the concept has loads of potential.

If nothing else, this cast should be fun to watch. Tremblay’s pals are played by Brady Noon, who appeared on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, and Keith L. Williams, who played a taciturn kid on Fox’s The Last Man on Earth, which was the brainchild of Will Forte, who plays Tremblay’s dad here.

This film comes from writers Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg, two guys who I’ve been writing about for years; these veterans of The Office were attached to write a Ghostbusters 3 long before Jason Reitman got his version moving, and though their version fell apart, they’ve since written Year One, Bad Teacher, and Hello Ladies. Stupnitsky is making his feature directorial debut with this movie after directing a couple of episodes of The Office.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis:

Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys. After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Room’s Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Life of the Party‘s Molly Gordon and Ocean’s Eight‘s Midori Francis).

Good Boys hits theaters on August 16, 2019.