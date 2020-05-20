Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa, two actors who appeared on Game of Thrones (though they never shared a scene) are teaming up for the vampire flick Good Bad & Undead. Momoa will play a vampire who has made a pact to stop killing people while Dinklage will play Van Helsing, the legendary vampire hunter from Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Deadline has the scoop on Good Bad & Undead, which sounds like a movie I want to see immediately. In the movie, Dinklage is “Van Helsing, last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them.” The report adds that the film is aiming to be like Midnight Run set in the world of Bram Stoker.

This sounds delightful, but I have to add something: this plot – monster and monster hunter team up to scam rubes – is almost identical to Dragonheart, the 1996 film where Dennis Quaid plays a dragon hunter who strikes a deal with a dragon (voiced by Sean Connery) to go from village to village conning hapless villagers. And of course, Game of Thrones had dragons in it, too. Coincidence?! Yes, probably.

Max Barbakow, director of the Sundance hit Palm Springs, is set to direct Good Bad & Undead, based on a story by Mark Swift & Damian Shannon, who wrote Freddy vs. Jason, the Friday the 13th remake, the Baywatch movie, and the untitled new Sam Raimi horror movie. Dinklage and Momoa will both produce. The project is set up at Legendary.

I’m always up for more vampire movies, and this premise – and cast – sounds exactly like my cup of tea (Or should I say blood?! No, I won’t). At the very least, I’m sure this Van Helsing movie will be better than the Van Helsing movie starring Hugh Jackman. Then again, most things are.