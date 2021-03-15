“We need Kong!” a character says in the latest Godzilla vs. Kong TV Spot. “The world needs him!” The implications could not be clearer: when it comes to Godzilla vs. Kong, Kong is being positioned as the “good guy.” While Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters presented Godzilla as a monster who will (occasionally) help humans out, Godzilla vs. Kong features a pissed-off Godzilla apparently turning on humanity, and honestly, I can’t say I blame him. Have you met humanity? We’re pretty damn awful. With Godzilla out there, hurting people, it’s up to Kong to save the day.

Godzilla vs Kong TV Spot

There’s a lot going on here. First and foremost: it looks like Kong is being held in some sort of Cabin in the Woods-style prison/simulation/hologram, where the sky itself isn’t even real. That’s right: someone went through the trouble of capturing Kong and locking him up in a giant building that’s been made-up to resemble Skull Island. I’m guessing that someone is the character played by Rebecca Hall, who appears to be the number one Kong expert in all of these trailers and TV spots.

I’ve been mixed on the so-called MonsterVerse. I thought the visuals of 2014’s Godzilla were spectacular, but the film itself was lacking. Kong: Skull Island was fun, in a forgettable sort of way. And Godzilla: King of the Monsters was just plain bad. Despite all of this, I’m hyped for Godzilla vs. Kong. It looks exactly like the type of goofy, over-the-top blockbuster that I’m in the mood for right now. Fingers crossed that director Adam Wingard has knocked this one out of the park.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, “Legends collide as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl .with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Godzilla vs. Kong stomps into theaters on March 26. It will also be available on HBO Max for 31 days after theatrical release.