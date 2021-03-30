Godzilla vs. Kong doesn’t hit theaters (and HBO Max) until tomorrow, but the massive monster mash-up has already taken the international box office by storm. Overseas, the blockbuster battle opened up in 38 markets, raking in over $121.8 million, which is enough to set the record for biggest global box office debut during the coronavirus pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean the film’s debut in the United States will have nearly as big of a reception.

The Los Angeles Times reported last weekend’s box office numbers, which found Godzilla vs. Kong making impressive bank around the globe before arriving in domestic theaters and on HBO Max this weekend. It should come as no surprise that a large chunk of the box office came from China, accounting for $70.3 million in box office, making it the biggest debut of a Hollywood film in the country since 2019. The Godzilla vs. Kong international box office earned more in one weekend than the entire international run of Wonder Woman 1984, which currently stands around $120 million.

However, theaters in the United States aren’t quite up to the same level of attendance as the rest of the world. Though the COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out far and wide, there isn’t quite enough of a feeling of safety for audiences to flock back to theaters in large numbers. It helps that movie theaters recently reopened in Los Angeles and New York, instantly becoming the two highest grossing markets last weekend, but it’s still not enough to get back to normal box office numbers.

Speaking of which, Nobody had no problem topping the box office charts with a debut of $6.8 million. Competition is dismal, but the R-rated action movie still has something to celebrate, especially with an A- CinemaScore from audiences and a 79% Certified Fresh critical rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Could Bob Odenkirk take over for Liam Neeson as our favorite older action star? We certainly wouldn’t be upset about it.

Meanwhile, family entertainment held strong at the box office with Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon coming in second place with over $3.7 million. Following a little further back is Tom and Jerry with roughly $2.5 million. You can always rely on family films to stick around, especially with parents desperate to get their kids out of the house for a couple hours.

Doug Liman’s sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland held on with $1.2 million added to its box office total. And finally, the only other movie to crack $1 million on the charts was Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Courier in fifth place with $1.05 million. These are still dismal numbers, and we’re very much looking forward to seeing them go back up as 2021 limps along.

Again, even though restrictions around the United States are starting to lower, audiences aren’t yet returning to theaters in large numbers. Be sure that if you’re going out to movie theaters that you mask up, continue to practice social distancing, and be vigilant about your health and safety. There are still coronavirus variants out there spreading faster and easier than previous strains, and we need to make sure we don’t spark a new wave of COVID-19 just as we’re so close to wrapping this up.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be available in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on March 31, 2021.