The clash of the titans is just around the corner, and a few people have managed to witness the carnage and live to tell the tale. Godzilla vs. Kong pits the biggest monsters on the planet against each other in an epic duel that is something of a cultural event by default. But here’s the question: is this a fight that demands ringside seats?

The first reactions to Godzilla vs. Kong have arrived online, giving us a better understanding of just how much you should be anticipating, or dreading, this new film.

First up, here is /Film’s own Ben Pearson:

Godzilla vs. Kong: Way better than Godzilla: King of the Monsters. All of the human stuff is still bad, but the big monster action in this one should satisfy the people who are interested in a movie like this. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) March 21, 2021

And here are other reactions, assembled from Twitter:

I'm not crazy about the previous GODZILLA movie (it's my least favorite of the four) – story is confusing & you can't really see the fights. Completely different here – dug the story & the fights are pretty awesome. Director Adam Wingard's "Midnight Movie" vibes are all over this pic.twitter.com/Ax4het5M0n — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is one hell of a ride! True, it feels like some stuff is missing &it flys by on a greased rail. But that's part of why I love it so much, in the shadow of the plot heavy KOTM. The fights are epic, and Adam Wingard brings his style & color to the MonsterVerse. pic.twitter.com/NjnVusQCrr — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) March 21, 2021

As expected – and probably as it should be – the titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong . Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of those moments! Still don't think they've nailed how to incorporate human characters, but the top-notch ensemble helps. pic.twitter.com/ttpmNJOElo — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 21, 2021

I absolutely hated the prior Godzilla movie. So here’s the utmost praise I can give a movie like GODZILLA V. KONG: it is a coherent movie with daytime fights and I could always see what was going on. I truly mean that as a compliment. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 21, 2021

#GodzillavsKong is a visual spectacle featuring jaw-dropping fight scenes btwn the two iconic titans. Wingard’s directing style is on full display in a colorful & breathtaking fashion that also harkens back to the 80s style kaiju. Needless to say, this film is a blast! pic.twitter.com/j31lc55iVO — Shannon ??@ SXSW (@shannon_mcgrew) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is breathtaking, out of this world, and easily the best in the series! The heart of the story is Kong, and the human story complements the monsters' adventures, allowing them to shine. Just seeing the two iconic monsters battling each other is worth it alone. pic.twitter.com/cHEe1f579M — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is the movie we've all been waiting for. Three rounds of these two titans going head to head. It is an action-packed film that demands to be seen on the biggest scree. #TeamKong #TeamGodzilla @GodzillaVsKong https://t.co/1mrnwcpGMt — Ricky Valero (@rickyvalero_) March 21, 2021

So there you have it: everyone seems to agree that the monster fights are top-notch, even though reaction to the necessary human scenes is a bit more mixed. Still, it sounds like fans of movies where monsters hit each other into skyscrapers have every reason to be excited.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is the latest entry in the so-called “MonsterVerse,” which includes 2014’s Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Critical reaction to the series so far has been wildly mixed, and the box office returns have been uneven at best. Since this new film is hitting theaters and HBO Max simultaneously as part of Warner Bros.’ ambitious 2021 release strategy, there’s a chance this duel of icons will be many folks’ first encounter with this universe. It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for ’em.

In Godzilla vs. Kong:

“Legends collide as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl .with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 31, 2021.