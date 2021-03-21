godzilla vs kong tv spot new

The clash of the titans is just around the corner, and a few people have managed to witness the carnage and live to tell the tale. Godzilla vs. Kong pits the biggest monsters on the planet against each other in an epic duel that is something of a cultural event by default. But here’s the question: is this a fight that demands ringside seats?

The first reactions to Godzilla vs. Kong have arrived online, giving us a better understanding of just how much you should be anticipating, or dreading, this new film.

First up, here is /Film’s own Ben Pearson:

And here are other reactions, assembled from Twitter:

So there you have it: everyone seems to agree that the monster fights are top-notch, even though reaction to the necessary human scenes is a bit more mixed. Still, it sounds like fans of movies where monsters hit each other into skyscrapers have every reason to be excited.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is the latest entry in the so-called “MonsterVerse,” which includes 2014’s Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Critical reaction to the series so far has been wildly mixed, and the box office returns have been uneven at best. Since this new film is hitting theaters and HBO Max simultaneously as part of Warner Bros.’ ambitious 2021 release strategy, there’s a chance this duel of icons will be many folks’ first encounter with this universe. It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for ’em.

In Godzilla vs. Kong:

“Legends collide as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl .with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 31, 2021.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Featured Stories Sidebar, Action/Adventure

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.