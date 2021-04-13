Godzilla’s battle with Kong on the big screen might be going global, but the king of the monsters is still dominating the small screen and its home country of Japan with the new Netflix anime Godzilla Singular Point. A hybrid 3D and 2D-animated series from beloved anime studios Bones (My Hero Academia) and Orange (Beastars), Godzilla Singular Point might actually buck the trend of previous (bad) Godzilla animes and actually be…good?

Godzilla Singular Point Trailer

Godzilla Singular Point follows a young grad student and an engineer who are “brought together by a mysterious song” and must “lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world,” per Netflix. It appears that this group of young geniuses uncovers a scientific conspiracy that would unleash ancient kaiju on the world, including the big boy Godzilla himself.

Singular Point follows the success of Netflix’s past Godzilla anime films like Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and Godzilla: The Planet Eater, none of which were any good. In fact, I’d go so far as to call them all eyesores, with Netflix taking its love of CG-animated animes too far, creating ugly monstrosities that were not only visually overstimulating, but were a bore to watch. But Godzilla Singular Point might be, well, the turning point for Netflix kaiju fatigue. With Bones and Orange both behind the animation of the series, and well-established anime director Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi), Godzilla Singular Point looks…good?

The hybrid 2D and 3D animation allows the characters to be more than soulless CGI creations, while the kaiju can move effortlessly and with more detail without the restrictions of 2D. The designs come from a solid source too: Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori is behind the kaiju designs, and human character designs are from Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato. We got a glimpse of some of these previously.

Godzilla: Singular Point has already debuted its first episode on Netflix Japan, but this trailer announces the U.S. launch is set for June. It’s unclear whether the U.S. launch will feature an English dub cast.

Here is the synopsis for Godzilla Singular Point:

Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan’s most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before.

Godzilla Singular Point debuts on Netflix in June 2021.