Humanity is just a speck of dust to the god-like monsters of the Godzilla franchise, including the King himself. In Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise, the kaiju creatures have only emerged recently, but the long-dormant monsters are the kinds that can only have existed since the dawn of time. So, Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Mike Dougherty asks, why not go back to that time? After Dougherty finishes helming the monster of a film that is the upcoming King of the Monsters, the director wants to take on a Godzilla prehistoric movie that focuses on the kaiju monsters in ancient times. Godzilla vs. a pyramid? Yes please.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is building Legendary’s next cinematic universe, the MonsterVerse, which will see the kaiju of the Japanese sci-fi franchise Godzilla go up against the iconic American monster, King Kong. But the rapidly expanding world of the MonsterVerse could open the doors for all kinds of movies centering around the gigantic monsters, including a Godzilla prehistoric movie stretching back to ancient times. That’s what Dougherty told JoBlo he would be interested in making next, dubbing the film Godzilla B.C.:

“I like the idea of going back in time and telling creatures’ stories from different eras. Skull Island was set in the ’70s, but personally I’d like to do ‘GODZILLA B.C.,’ go back to ancient times and really see the Ray Harryhausen-esque world where primitive humans had to try to survive with these creatures. Maybe we’d get to see the first time mankind truly encountered Godzilla, and get to see how that relationship was christened.”

If King of the Monsters is a massive hit, then this idea could definitely be greenlit, and we could see Godzilla going up against pyramids and perhaps even mythic figures if Dougherty’s Ray Harryhausen influences play out. Harryhausen was best known for his mythological epics like Jason and the Argonauts and Clash of the Titans, which blended stop-motion animation with live-action actors to create a fantastical, sweeping picture. Could we see Godzilla going up against the Greek gods? Probably not, but it doesn’t hurt to dream.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi. It opens in theaters May 31, 2019.