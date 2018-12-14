Along with the new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters earlier this week, a batch of new character posters has arrived for the anticipated sequel that is finally bringing new versions of the monsters Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah to the big screen. And if these posters are any indication, this is going to be one epic monster mash-up.

Check out the new Godzilla King of the Monsters posters below.

Each of the posters were posted to Twitter by the sequel’s director, Mike Dougherty, who has written blockbusters like X2: X-Men United and Superman Returns, but has never directed a film on this scale before. But he certainly seems to know what he’s doing here. Each of the posters was accompanied by an ominous quote from the Book of Revelation, and since the world really looks like it’s on the verge of coming to an end in the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer, it’s all too appropriate.

First up, there’s the three-headed Ghidorah with its wings spread. Each of its heads are eyeing the jets flying in the foreground and have electricity surging from them, anxious to get into the battle.

“They have as king over them, the angel of the Abyss. A star fallen from heaven to earth, he opened the shaft of the bottomless pit, and from the shaft rose smoke like that of a great furnace, and the sun and the air were darkened…”

Then we have Mothra, with her glowing, bioluminescent wings and a seemngly peaceful demeanor. Since the cave drawings we’ve seen of Mothra features the monster being worshiped by humans, there’s a good chance Mothra will also have her psychic abilities that allow her to communicate with humans on some level.

“Then from the smoke came locusts on the earth, and they were given power like the power of scorpions over the earth. They were told not to harm the grass or any green growth or any tree, but only those of mankind.”

Finally, there’s Rodan, who has been seen rising out of a volcano in footage from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. That would explain the glow of lava on the ends of the wings, something that should make this monster quite deadly. Rodan has appeared to be quite destructive in the sequel, so don’t expect this one to go down without a fight, especially since the poster comes with the most ominous quote:

“For the Beast that comes up out of the Abyss will make war with them, and overcome them… and kill them.”

As for the human cast, there’s an impressive ensemble of characters played by Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to hit theaters on May 31, 2019.