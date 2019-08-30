Pretty much everyone thought the 2016 reboot of Godzilla simply didn’t have enough of the giant, radioactive lizard for a movie that bears only his name as the title. But Godzilla: King of the Monsters probably didn’t need to overcompensate this much in order to make up for it.

As the Godzilla: King of the Monsters Honest Trailer points out, this movie has plenty of kaiju action, whether it’s Godzilla vs Rhodan or Ghidorah, or just one of his two enemies messing shit up. The only problem is that you can barely see any of it through all the rain, snow, debris or whatever other particles get in the way of actually just seeing a nice clean monster fight on the big screen.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Honest Trailer

For a movie called Godzilla: King of the Monsters, it was nice to have both Godzilla and monsters present, not to mention seeing Godzilla become the king of those monsters. But it’s just a shame that we had to spend so much time with the humans of this movie, who are always either trying to track Godzilla, or merely staring in awe at one of the many titans in this movie. There have to be more jobs for people to do in a crisis like this.

By the way, I know movie studios have been a lot more smart about collateral damage since the heavy criticism lofted at Man of Steel. But the destruction in this movie is off the charts, and there’s no way that entire cities were able to be emptied during these major battles. Even when there’s a hurricane, tons of people stay behind. You just can’t demand people leave their homes and have them listen. I want to know how many people got killed by all this monster nonsense.

Oh well, at least we still have Godzilla vs Kong on the way.