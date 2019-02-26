When Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters this summer, it will bring three more massive creatures to the table: Rhodan, Mothra and Ghidorah. But before the sequel arrives, a comic book prequel will introduce a brand new titan that Godzilla had to contend with sometime after the events of the first movie but before the new one. Get a first look at the full cover art for the Godzilla King of the Monsters comic prequel below.

Godzilla King of the Monsters Prequel Comic

As you can see, the comic is called Godzilla: Aftershock, and here’s the official synopsis:

A new threat is rising, bringing with it devastating earthquakes, and possessing an unstoppable urge to destroy. Godzilla: Aftershock is yet another exhilarating entry into the canon of the MonsterVerse. The brilliant and driven Monarch operative Dr. Emma Russell races to stop the threat as clues emerge to reveal a terrible secret, a tragedy of apocalyptic proportions from the distant past that changed the course of human history, is returning to threaten it once more. A shadowy figure stalks Emma’s every move as she travels the globe to uncover secrets, while Godzilla clashes in an ancient rivalry as old as the earth itself. The fate of the world lies in the balance in an epic confrontation that no Godzilla fan will want to miss.

It’s not clear who this new titan will be, or if it has any ties to classic Godzilla creatures, but it certainly looks like a formidable foe. Of course, since Godzilla has to survive in order to make an appearance in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, we know he’ll come out victorious. That means the 112-page prequel comic will likely reveal mythology tied to Godzilla and the rest of the titans, especially with that tease of an “ancient rivalry.” Maybe this titan is what ends up causeing the arrival of even more monsters in King of the Monsters.

Plus, as the synopsis says, Godzilla: Aftershock focuses on Vera Farmiga‘s character, Dr. Emma Russell, which will probably provide some insight into her motivations in the film sequel. Perhaps we’ll get some background on her daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown) and her ex-husband Mark (Kyle Chandler) before they appear in the movie.

Godzilla: Aftershcock is written by Arvid Nelson (who previously wrote the Skull Island: Birth of Kong prelude to 2017’s Kong: Skull Island) and illustrated by Drew Johnson. It arrives on April 16, 2019, about a month and a half before Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.