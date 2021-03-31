Godzilla is notoriously difficult to pin down for interviews. But after months of back and forth negotiations with his representatives, /Film was finally able to lock down a one on one discussion with the King of the Monsters himself timed to the release of his new movie, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Check out the interview below.

Godzilla Interview

For those who can’t listen to the audio in the player above, I’ve taken the liberty of transcribing the entire thing – but I encourage you to listen if you can, because the nuances of Godzilla’s responses are lost a little when they’re written out.

Thanks for speaking with us today. Let’s start out with an easy question: what drew you to this material?

[Roars]

Mm-hmm. Your co-star, Kong, has a reputation for being a bit of a joker on set. Did he play any pranks while you were filming?

[Roars]

[Laughs] That’s great. I wish I’d been there to see that in person. Now, God Z – can I call you God Z? – have you been binging anything recently? Have you checked out the Snyder Cut yet?

[Roars]

Oh, totally. I’m right there with you. What do you make of your son, Godzooky, taking to social media to proclaim the start of “Big Lizard Summer?”

[Roars]

Ah. I’m sorry you feel that way. I’m almost out of time, so I have one last question for you: what did you think about the 1998 Godzilla movie?

[Roars]

Well, thank you for being so candid with that answer. That’s very diplomatic of you. I could talk to you for hours, but the publicist is telling me we have to wrap. I appreciate your time, and congratulations on the movie.

[Roars]

***

Godzilla vs. Kong is in theaters and on HBO Max right now. You can also read our full review of the film here, and check out our interviews with director Adam Wingard and writer Max Borenstein.