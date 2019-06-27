If you thought Godzilla: King of the Monsters was the only radioactive titan action you were getting this summer, think again.

TOHO Studios, the Japanese company behind all things Godzilla, will give the legendary monster his own booth at San Diego Comic-Con next month in honor of the big guy’s 65th anniversary. This isn’t the first time Godzilla has had a presence at the convention, but it’s the first time an entire booth will pay tribute to the creature’s history in cinema, which spans 35 movies and counting. Find out more about the Godzilla Comic-Con celebration below.

On the showfloor at San Diego Comic-Con, fans will be able to take advantage of green screen photo booth opportunities involving Godzilla (which you’ll be able to check out with the hashtag #Godzilla65). Plus, monster designer Shinji Nishikawa, who designed kaiju in the franchise like Kiryu and Grand King Ghidorah, will be working on a live mural painting throughout the convention.

But perhaps one of the coolest detail at this booth will be the actual monster suit used to bring the God of Destruction to life in Godzilla 2000, not to mention several other props from other movies throughout the years. That’s a rare thing to see in the United States since TOHO Studios usually likes to keep those kind of items closer to Japan.

Of course, since this is Comic-Con, there will be plenty of Godzilla merchandise to buy as well. The Godzilla Comic-Con booth will have some exclusives that you won’t be able to get anywhere else, though they haven’t yet revealed what those are yet.

This is all part of TOHO’s recent efforts to expand their reach to Godzilla fans outside of Japan. That’s where the monster is most popular, but plenty of US fans are hungry for all things tied to the King of Monsters. That’s why TOHO recently created their first English-language website dedicated to the film franchise.

Unfortunately, since Warner Bros. Pictures is sitting out Comic-Con this year, there likely won’t be any news about the future of the Godzilla franchise, at least for the United States blockbuster side of things. Plus, the excitement may not be high for more Godzilla in the US right now since Godzilla: King of the Monsters wasn’t very well-received earlier this summer. But even so, we know Godzilla vs Kong is coming on March 13, 2020, and we’re still pretty interested to see how that turns out.