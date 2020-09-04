Back in 2016, the short Gnomes and Goblins Preview teased a chance to step into a fantasy world created by none other than The Lion King director Jon Favreau. It was a fantasy adventure VR simulation that earned tons of buzz and excitement. It took nearly 4 years for a full-fledged PC virtual reality game to be developed by XR developers Wevr, but the full Gnomes & Goblins VR game is finally coming to PC headsets this September. Watch the Gnomes and Goblins trailer below.

Gnomes and Goblins Trailer

Produced in partnership with MWM and Golem Creations, Gnomes & Goblins takes players on “a dream-like journey and explore an enchanted forest world where interactions with the realm’s denizens shape the story’s evolution.” Wevre calls the game a hybrid form of world-building combined with narrative elements.

Favreau has always shown an interest in experimenting with cinematic technology (even arguably prioritizing the tech over the story in films like 2019’s The Lion King). But perhaps Favreau was just working his way up to this, which he developed with VR director Jake Rowell, known for his work on Call of Duty, Superman Returns (2006), and theBlu.

“I’m incredibly happy to see how Wevr has brought my original vision to life in virtual reality,” Favreau said (via Road to VR). “From the earliest days of rough sketches and abstract concepts, Wevr’s entire team committed to fostering the kind of emotional connections that I believe will allow Gnomes & Goblins to occupy a special place in the hearts of players around the world. We worked hard to create the mood and feeling that Gnomes & Goblins is like a virtual theme-park ride, where magic and meaning are waiting around every corner.”

Here is the synopsis for Gnomes & Goblins:

Gnomes & Goblins is an original indie production from Wevr, MWM, and Golem Creations that offers players a unique opportunity to explore an enchanted virtual world created by Jon Favreau (Director of The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Chef, Iron Man) in collaboration with VR Director Jake Rowell (theBlu, Call of Duty, Superman Returns). The 2016 Gnomes & Goblins Preview allowed you to meet and develop a personal relationship with an enigmatic resident of this interactive fantasy, taking a first step into the lucid dream of Gnomes & Goblins. Now, embark on a dream-like journey in this fantasy adventure VR simulation. Encounter goblin inhabitants, become part of their society, and save them from their foe. Freely roam the enchanted forest to discover deeper layers of their mysterious ways and reap the rewards of this magical world.

Gnomes & Goblins will be available starting September 23, 2020 on Steam, the Oculus Store for Rift and Viveport.