Those Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are heading into their last match. Netflix brought some bittersweet news to the table today with the announcement of a fourth season of GLOW ordered. But unfortunately, the fourth season will also be the last for this wrestling comedy starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron.

Netflix announced the renewal of GLOW in a press release today. Showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will be back for the fourth and final season, and they’ll continue to write and executive produce, sending the series out on their own terms along with executive producers Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark Burley.

Flahive talked to The Hollywood Reporter about bringing the series to an end:

“We have a full story to tell and whether or not we’re idiots for not giving ourselves an ending this season remains to be seen. We’ve played it this way every season, where we’ve sort of left it all on the field. This show has a big heart and a big cast and big story to tell, and other people are not going to set that limit for us. We can’t do that, because it wouldn’t be fair to what we’re trying to do. We’d love to have the opportunity to give the show a satisfying ending.”

Some Netflix shows don’t get to end the narrative on their own terms, leaving fans wanting more. The OA is a prime example of a Netflix series that still had plenty of gas left in the car, but Netflix took the keys away. GLOW fans will surely be happy that the series will stick around for one more season before calling it quits, especially since the third season ended on a cliffhanger (which we won’t spoil here in case people out there want to catch up on the series).

If you haven’t watched GLOW yet, here’s the official synopsis for the show:

GLOW follows the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Gilpin), Ruth’s best friend and a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

The fourth season of GLOW hasn’t been given a premiere date yet, but previous seasons have been release during summer.