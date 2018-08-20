Netflix Finally Orders ‘GLOW’ Season 3

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will get back into the ring for a third season. Netflix has officially ordered GLOW season 3, which is great news, because the ’80s wrestling comedy is one of the best original shows on the streaming platform.

GLOW season 2 dropped back in July, but the fate of the third season remained in limbo. Until now. The third season of the comedy series is officially a go, and there’s a little teaser video to prove it

Did you think we'd GLOW to Vegas without you? Let's do this. ? #GLOWS3 pic.twitter.com/tZhWzOJGHu — GLOW (@GlowNetflix) August 20, 2018

I couldn’t be more thrilled about this news. Netflix has a lot of originally programming – almost too much, in fact – but GLOW remains at the top of the list. It’s one of the few Netflix originals that realizes not every season of TV needs to be treated like a 10-hour movie broken into chunks. On top of that, each episode runs only about 30 minutes. As a result, GLOW never overstays its welcome like some other Netflix shows (I’m looking at you, literally every Marvel show on Netflix).

Season 1 was great, and season 2 was even better. In my season 2 review, I wrote:

By the time GLOW season 2 draws to a close, a whole new world of possibilities have opened up for the show. Season 3 will see some major changes, and the prospects that are apparent are endless. More often than not, I find myself coming away from the end of a Netflix show exhausted, ready for a much-needed break. GLOW is the complete opposite. The minute the season ended, I was giddy with excitement for more – season 3 can’t get here fast enough. What a charming, captivating series this is. The type of show you want to climb into and stay a while. Long live the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

GLOW will likely return to Netflix sometime in 2019.