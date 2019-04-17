Earlier this year, Glass hit theaters, bringing together M. Night Shyamalan‘s 19-year old grounded superhero drama Unbreakable and his kidnapping thriller Split into one single universe where a superhero finally faces off with two powerful super villains. And by face off, we meet quietly and calmly sit next to each other while a conniving doctor tries to convince them that they’re not characters from a real life comic book. It’s…something else, and the Glass Honest Trailer is just as perplexed as we are after watching this movie. Beware of spoilers!

Glass Honest Trailer

I don’t think anyone really expected this to become a typical superhero movie. After all, that’s what made Unbreakable so great, and that’s what made the reveal at the end of Split so satisfying. But the third act of this movie is so bizarre, and the inevitable twist leaves a lot to be desired. Honestly, I was on board with this movie entirely until the last 10 minutes or so.

At the very least, M. Night Shyamalan tried to do something original with the superhero genre. While I wouldn’t say he subverted expectations since you’d have to be insane to think that Glass would turn into a typical blockbuster, he took a big chance making a movie like this, especially one where all three of the main characters die in a parking lot. It’s not as weird as the new heroes using YouTube to spread the word about superheroes, where no one believes anything they see, but again, we’re not sure what we were expecting.