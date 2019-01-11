Glass smashes into theaters next week, and if you’re still looking forward to the M. Night Shyamalan film (despite mostly-negative early reviews), there’s a while bundle of Glass clips awaiting you below. First, take a look inside the film with a behind-the-scenes featurette. Then, watch a clip from the film in which Mr. Glass meets one of Kevin Wendell Crumb’s personalities. Finally, watch Shyamalan break down one of the pivotal scenes from the movie.

I’ve already seen Glass, and…I did not care for it. I’m very disappointed about this, because I’m a big Shyamalan fan, and I think Unbreakable – which Glass is a semi-sequel to – is his best movie. I was genuinely excited for this new movie, and it disappointed me considerably. That said, you should never let one person’s negative review dissuade you from checking out a movie. By all means, go see Glass and make up your own mind! You might like it. And you might like this behind-the-scenes featurette!

Glass Featurette

This featurette is devoted to Sarah Paulson‘s character Dr. Ellie Staple. Dr. Staple is a psychiatrist trying to convince David Dunn (Bruce Willis), Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), and Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), that they’re not the super-powered people they believe themselves to be. That maybe, just maybe, it’s all in their heads. As is the case with most Shyamalan characters, there’s more to her than meets the eye.

Glass Clip

In this clip, Elijah, aka Mr. Glass, has a conversation with Patricia, one of the many personalities inside Kevin. “Everything extraordinary can be explained away,” Mr. Glass says. “And yet, it is true.” It’s part of the movie’s overall theme of believing in the unbelievable, despite what someone else might say. Both Jackson and McAvoy deliver the film’s best performances, so watching them act together is a highlight.

Scene Breakdown

EXCLUSIVE: @MNightShyamalan breaks down this pivotal scene in #Glass, when Samuel L. Jackson breaks James McAvoy (and all his personalities) out of his room. pic.twitter.com/LXVCaFkc2P — Fandango (@Fandango) January 10, 2019

Above, you can watch M. Night Shyamalan break down one of the movie’s most pivotal scenes – when Mr. Glass breaks Kevin out of his room. This scene comes fairly late in the movie, so I suppose you could consider it a spoiler. But it doesn’t really give that much away, truth be told. The scene is a good showcase for McAvoy, who has to keep slipping in and out of personalities every few seconds. “James is theatre trained and film trained,” Shyamalan says. “So doing long takes, really committing, is in his blood. His technique is amazing.”

Glass opens January 18, 2019.