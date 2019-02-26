Glass, the conclusion to M. Night Shyamalan‘s trilogy that started with Unbreakable and continued with Split, underwhelmed critics, but that didn’t keep audiences away. The movie was a huge hit, and now the Glass Blu-ray is headed our way. Glass will be available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand in April, and the release will be loaded with over an hour of special features.

I’m a ride or die Shyamalan defender. I never gave up on the filmmaker, even when others had. I think Unbreakable is his masterpiece, and I also enjoyed one of his big comeback films, Split. With that in mind, I was extremely hyped for Glass, the film that served as the third entry in what’s unofficially referred to as the “Eastrail 177 Trilogy.” Shyamalan brought back Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson from Unbreakable, and put them in a movie with James McAvoy‘s character from Split. I went into the film overflowing with enthusiasm.

And then the movie started! And my spirits began to sink lower and lower, to the point where they were sinking through the floor of the movie theater and into the basement. In short, I was not a fan, and felt disillusioned. But I’m still an M. Night fan, and when Glass hits Blu-ray in April, I’m going to give it another chance. Perhaps going into the film with far less excitement might turn me around.

Glass will be available on Digital April 2, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand April 16. There are a whole slew of special features, including 12 deleted scenes, and an alternate opening. Here’s a look at the features.

The Collection of Main Characters – A look at all the main players and how they fit in the universe created by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

Bringing the Team Back Together – M. Night Shyamalan is famous for working with many of the same crew from film to film. In this piece, cast and crew share personal stories of why Shyamalan's productions feel like seeing family again.

David Dunn vs. The Beast – An in-depth look at the animalistic face-off between David Dunn and The Beast

Glass Decoded – M. Night Shyamalan unveils some secrets of continuity and style from across the Glass trilogy

Breaking Glass: The Stunts – The superhuman strength of The Beast is best illustrated in the stunts. Take a behind the scenes look into the very effective methods of executing stunts in the film.

Connecting the Glass Universe – Explore M. Night Shyamalan's stylistic approach to the Glass trilogy and the unconventional concept of a comic book movie grounded in reality.

M. Night Shyamalan: Behind the Lens – Cast and crew discuss Shyamalan's dedicated and meticulous approach to storytelling.

The Sound of Glass – Composer West Dylan Thordson elaborates on his use of string instruments to create tension, and explains why recording the score on-location enhanced the tone of Glass.

Enhancing the Spectacle – The VFX team provides details on the rewarding task of using CGI as an effective tool to intensify the narrative of Glass.

Raven Hill Memorial – Roam the long corridors of Raven Hill Memorial Hospital and see why the cast and crew describe the eerie location as its own character in the film.

Night Vision – A look at the early stages of Glass by examining the storyboards and their remarkable similarity to the final shots in the film.

