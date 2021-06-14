In true pop star fashion, Girls5Eva announced on YouYube that the hit Peacock comedy is no longer just a one-hit-wonder. Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry are all back on stage (er, screen) for season 2 as Girls5Eva, because this reunited girl group is going to be famous forever.

Peacock announced on YouTube that their ’90s pop music comedy is officially secured for a second season. Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said: “This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”

Here is the synopsis for the show, in case you haven’t seen it:

“When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?”

The series is packed with an abundance of talent. Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles stars alongside Grammy and Tony-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy Award-winning Saturday Night Live mainstay and comedy icon Paula Pell, and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps. The chemistry between the women on-screen is palpable and you can tell they’re having a blast reliving their fictional glory days with plenty of ’90s throwbacks.

Costume designer Tina Nigro perfectly captures the comical style choices of the ’90s, complete with denim skirts (with matching denim tops) while the writers nail it with hilarious lyrics like those featured in the music video for “Dream Girlfriend.” Few things say you’re ready to hit the club in your lowrider jeans than lyrics like “eyebrows thin, bronzer thicker, whale tail peakin’ ready for the weekend.”

Girls Rule, Boys Drool

The ’90s were filled with boy bands like N’Sync, 98 degrees, LFO, and Backstreet Boys to an exhausting degree. But there were also killer girl groups like TLC, Destiny’s Child and The Spice Girls. These ladies were encouraging us gals to be independent, be a soldier, don’t date any scrubs (still relevant), and tossing out reminders like “if you want to be my lover then you have got to give, taking is too easy but that’s the way it is.”

Girls5eva embody that kind of fun-loving girl power and optimism even in their older years. These ladies prove it’s never too late to revisit your passions and to embrace your one-hit wonders because you never know when you may be able to make a comeback. Or when you’ll get that second season on a streaming service like Peacock.