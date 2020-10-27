Ginger Snaps, John Fawcett‘s coming-of-age werewolf movie, is transforming into a TV series. Sid Gentle Films, a production company behind Killing Eve, is developing the show, which will presumably follow the formula of the first film: a teenage girl becomes a werewolf around the time of her first period. The film spawned two sequels – Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed and Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning – but the first remains the best.

Deadline has the scoop on the Ginger Snaps TV series, which is coming from Sid Gentle Films and Copperheart Entertainment. John Fawcett, who directed the first film, will serve as executive producer. Sid Gentle’s Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris will also executive produce, alongside Clark Peterson and Copperheart’s Steve Hoban

Anna Ssemuyaba is handling the script, which will tell the story of two sisters, Ginger and Brigette, who “are self-imposed outcasts in their hometown. Inseparable and fascinated with the macabre, they make a pact to escape their sleepy suburban home by sixteen or else take their own lives. But on the night of her first period, Ginger is attacked and infected by a werewolf which unleashes a monstrous kind of puberty. Brigette can’t understand this new version of her sister who is violent and sexual. As a bloody trail begins to form in Ginger’s wake, Brigette must find a way to curb her sister’s new cravings or risk losing her forever.”

The original film starred Emily Perkins and Katharine Isabelle and was released in 2000. While it wasn’t even close to being a “box office success,” it did garner strong reviews and an even stronger cult following. It also resulted in two sequels, Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed, released in 2004, and Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning, which was also released in 2004, and was also a prequel set in the 19th century. The sequels are somewhat forgettable, but the original remains a high-point in the werewolf movie subgenre.

“I have long been a fan of the brilliant original. It’s just the kind of twisted, provocative and wildly entertaining story that we love at Sid Gentle,” said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “It’s been 20 years since the world was introduced to the iconic teen girl werewolf and we can’t wait to re-introduce her to already devoted and eager new horror fans alike.”

Original director John Fawcett, who also happens to be the co-creator of Orphan Black, added: “Could it be more socially relevant in this day and age to launch the television series, Ginger Snaps? For me, this is the ultimate follow-up to Orphan Black and I know those fans will find new love with the iconic Ginger and Brigette Fitzgerald. Anna Ssemuyaba is the perfect writer to help us bring our edgy, girl-power horror story to the small screen. I can’t wait for a big bite of this!”