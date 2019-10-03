James Wan is currently at work on his return to the horror genre with a movie called Malignant, but that’s not the only horror project he has in the works. The filmmaker and his Atomic Monster production company are joining Hivemind in executive producing an adaptation of Gideon Falls, the Image Comics series created by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino. Find out more about the Gideon Falls series below.

Hivemind announced their collaboration with James Wan and Atomic Monster in a press release today. Wan will executive producer the series that will adapt the comic book with hour-long episodes. Joining him will be Michael Clear at Atomic Monster, as well as Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Kathy Lingg and Dinesh Shamdasani from Hivemind, and the comic’s creators.

For those who aren’t familiar with Gideon Falls, here’s the official synopsis for the comic:

An atmospheric thriller colliding rural mystery and urban horror, the series follows an ensemble cast of seemingly random strangers — a washed-up Catholic priest, an uncompromising female sheriff, and a young recluse obsessed with unraveling a conspiracy buried in his city’s trash — as they become drawn into a mystery connected to a long-forgotten local legend.

Sounds like a solid premise for a TV series, and since Gideon Falls won Best New Series at the 2019 Eisner Awards, we know it’s one of the best recent stories to come out of the comic book world. Having said that, it can be hard to translate acclaimed comics to a new medium, but hopefully Wan, a modern master of horror, can help them bring it to life properly. Series creators Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino certainly think so, saying:

“We are very excited about James Wan and Atomic Monster joining the Gideon Falls team. James’ creative vision will be a wonderful fit for the world of Gideon Falls and to help adapt the series to television in a truly unique and exciting way.”

It sounds like readers of Gideon Falls may find themselves caught off guard by what this adaptation has in store, even after reading the comic. Hivemind’s executive producers said in a statement, “Fans of Gideon Falls, rest assured: We have some incredible surprises yet in store.” Could there be some twists and turns in the series adaptation that aren’t in the comic? It would seem so.

Gideon Falls doesn’t yet have a distribution home, but we’ll let you know as soon as we hear more.