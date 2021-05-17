Following the debut of the first teaser trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, a new featurette takes a look at the history of the ninja warrior played by Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians). Even though Snake Eyes is one of the most popular characters from the G.I. Joe universe, general audiences probably aren’t familiar with the character’s background, which includes a beloved comic book run that defined his origins. Find out more in the Snake Eyes featurette below.

Snake Eyes Featurette

The Snake Eyes featurette calls attention to a comic book by Larry Hama called The Silent Interlude. Since Snake Eyes was a character who didn’t speak, the comic doesn’t use any dialogue and only uses comic panels to tell the story. The comic also includes a backstory for Storm Shadow, another ninja from the G.I. Joe universe.

Knowing that this movie dives into the history of Snake Eyes, perhaps fans will be forgiving of the fact that this movie doesn’t feature the silent warrior. Instead, we meet Snake Eyes as he learns the ways of the ninja, before he loses his voice. But will Henry Golding keep playing Snake Eyes after this if there’s no longer a voice for the character? Or is this merely a set-up to have the character be part of a larger G.I. Joe franchise again?

Snake Eyes also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. The film is directed by Robert Schwentke (RED) with a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast, Hercules) and Anna Waterhouse & Joe Shrapnel.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is coming to theaters on July 23, 2021.