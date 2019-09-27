These mystery-solving kids aren’t afraid of no ghosts, much less ghosts who write. In fact, they befriend a literate specter in Apple TV+’s upcoming reboot of the ’90s supernatural mystery series, Ghostwriter. Contrary to its title, this series isn’t about a ghostwriter, but a writing ghost that helps a group of children solve mysteries. Watch the Ghostwriter trailer below.

Ghostwriter Trailer

In the Apple TV+ reimagining of Ghostwriter, a group of four kids are brought together by a ghost who haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world. Each episode will focus on a different literary work, ranging from classics to new novels from authors like DJ Machale and Kwame Alexander.

The series is based on the Sesame Workshop and BBC Studios educational program that ran from 1992 to 1995, which followed a group of young detectives who solved mysteries with the help of an invisible ghost named Ghostwriter. The original series spawned a short-lived CBS spin-off called The New Ghostwriter Mysteries, which only lasted one season. This latest iteration sounds like this reboot will have the kids facing off against the ghost rather than being aided by it. But with the focus on solving literary cases, it seems like the series will live up to its educational mission by teaching children about classics in the vein of great PBS shows like Wishbone or Reading Rainbow.

In addition to Ghostwriter, Apple TV+ has a few other children’s programs on its slate, including Helpsters, a live-action pre-school series from the makers of Sesame Street, and Snoopy in Space, a series of 12 animated shorts following the Peanuts character as he realizes his dream of becoming a NASA astronaut.

Here is the synopsis for Ghostwriter:

When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business.

Ghostwriter premieres during the Apple TV+ launch on Friday, November 1, 2019.