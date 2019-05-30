A couple weeks ago, there were rumblings that Ghostbusters: The Video Game from 2009 would be getting a remastered re-released sometime this year in honor of the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters, the 30th anniversary of Ghostbusters II, and the 10th anniversary of the game itself. Now that’s been confirmed with a full announcement trailer, showing off the revamped graphics that will now be in high-resolution. See how the Ghostbusters video game remastered looks below.

Ghostbusters Video Game Remastered

PlayStation released the trailer today, and while that has some people thinking the remastered Ghostbusters video game will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive. However, many video game outlets are reporting that the re-release will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store. In fact, this will be the first time that a Nintendo console gets a version of the game with the full graphics since the Wii edition used cartoonish versions of the Ghostbusters instead of the likeness of the actors.

The cutscenes from the video game look great in the trailer above, and it’ll be fun to replay this game all over again with high-resolution graphics. Of course, that won’t improve that somewhat disappointing ending of the game, but it was still a mostly satisfying experience 10 years ago. In case you never played, here’s the official synopsis:

The Ghostbusters are back in an all-new story penned by the original creators! With Manhattan newly overrun by ghosts and other supernatural creatures, it’s up to you to take on the role of a new recruit joining the original film cast of the famous Ghostbusters team. Equipped with a variety of unique weapons and gadgets, you will hunt, fight and capture a wide range of uncanny phantasms and demons in an all-new funny and frightening battle that authentically recreates the whimsical time period of the film and expands the lore and supernatural events that seemingly plague New York City. Ghostbusters: The Video Game features the original film cast from the classic Ghostbusters films, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson.