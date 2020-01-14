Paul Feig was on a Television Critics Association for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The NBC comedy stars Jane Levy as Zoey, a woman who sees people singing and dancing their innermost thoughts through popular songs. Feig is an executive producer on the series.

After the Zoey panel, Feig spoke with journalists further and /Film asked about his upcoming films. Find out what he thinks about his Ghosbusters joining Jason Reitman’s new Ghostbusters, his Dark Army film, and development on the Play Doh movie.

There’s already precedent for combining Ghostbusters

The success of Feig’s 2016 Ghostbusters movie has been unfortunately overshadowed by the toxic trolls complaining about the female Ghostbuster team of Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. Reitman and Feig have supported each other’s films and Feig is hopeful his Ghostbusters can come back.

“I hope,” Feig said. “What’s so great, in the comic book world, they’ve done a lot of crossover ones where there’s like an interdimensional rip and our team joins up with the original Ghostbusters. So the fact that that’s already been laid and made comic book canon, anything could happen so who knows. I would love to see that team come back. We had so much fun making that movie, for whatever controversy it caused. The fact that so many kids love that, that we won the Nickelodeon Best Movie of the Year Award that year makes me very happy.”

That’s unlikely in this summer’s film, which has already wrapped filming, but wouldn’t that be the ultimate revenge.

Dark Army will be another Paul Feig genre piece

When Feig spoke with /Film about A Simple Favor, he discussed his approach to genre in comedy. Even in Spy, he was doing a real action movie, just with jokes. Dark Army will be his monster movie.

“I’ve written the first draft and now Iv’e got some notes from the studio and I’m doing a rewrite right now,” Feig said. “Another genre, another genre to have fun with, to treat seriously but also to make fun and have a good time with. I’m in a rewrite and hoping it will go forward. You never know in this business.”

That Play Doh Movie is still happening

Feig has also been attached to a Play Doh movie. Once The Lego Movie clicked, there’s probably no children’s toy that can’t be adapted. Hopefully, it’ll be better than The Emoji Movie. But Feig is still working on it.

“Yeah, still working on it,” Feig said. “We’ve been through a million concepts. That’s the thing. It seems easy but it’s literally such a giant palette to paint on that we’ve just struggled to make sure we tell it in the most fun way without copying anything that’s gone before. It’s still plugging along. It will happen one of these days.”