Yesterday was Ghostbusters Day, and we were all expecting some hot Ghostbuster content to go along with that since Ghostbusters: Afterlife is headed to theaters this year. But, oddly enough, there really wasn’t much to talk about. Even odder still is the fact that today, not yesterday, we’ve got a brand new behind-the-scenes video about Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This would’ve been perfect for Ghostbusters Day, Sony Pictures! Just putting that out there!

In any case, the featurette isn’t so much about Ghostbusters: Afterlife as it is about director Jason Reitman following in the footsteps of his father, original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.

Ghostbusters Afterlife Behind-the-Scenes Video – Passing the Proton Pack

I’m as cynical as they come, but you know what? This is a genuinely sweet video. Is it manipulative, complete with saccharine music? Yes, it is. But I still enjoyed it. In the video, Jason Reitman, director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, sits down with his father, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2 director Ivan Reitman. The two Reitmans then proceed to talk about making the original Ghostbusters movies and the latest entry in the series. The younger Reitman reveals that the first Ghostbusters was the first of his father’s sets that he can ever remember being on. Later, the younger Reitman tells an anecdote about filming Ghostbusters: Afterlife – after filming a take, he went back to watch a playback to make sure he got what he wanted. But his father, who happened to be on set at the time, leaned in and offered him an assurance that the take was good. It’s sweet.

Sure, you could argue that this is little more than a crass advertisement for nepotism, something that runs rampant in Hollywood. But hey, maybe I’m just getting soft in my old age, because even with that thought in the back of my mind I was still charmed by what I saw here. So kudos to the Reitmans for thawing my cold, frozen heart.

“My father hasn’t been leaving the house much because of Covid,” Jason Reitman said in a past interview. “But he took a test, put on a mask and drove down to the Sony lot to watch the movie with the studio. And after, he cried, and he said, ‘I’m so proud to be your father.’ And it was one of the great moments of my life.”

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have something in my eye.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Details

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, “Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.” Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, star, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original films.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife reminds you that bustin’ makes you feel good on November 11, 2021.