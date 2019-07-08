The Ghostbusters 2020 cast has expanded the roster of young stars who hopefully won’t be afraid of no ghost. Following the casting of Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Gifted actress Mckenna Grace as two of the young leads, a pair of rising stars have been added to the mix.

Variety has word that Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim have officially signed on to take roles in the movie that is currently being called Ghostbusters 2020. Their casting comes not long after the sequel added Paul Rudd to the adult side of the ensemble cast. The film is being directed by Jason Reitman, who is taking over the franchise reins from his father, Ivan Reitman, director of the original two Ghostbusters movies from the 1980s.

Celeste O’Connor recently co-starred in the Sundance selected film Selah and the Spades, and she also played a young version of Gugu Mbatha Raw’s character in the Netflix romance Irreplaceable You. But this will be her biggest film role to date. As for Logan Kim, he doesn’t appear to have any acting credits to his name, but he does have an IMDb profile with a couple of headshots.

Jason Reitman had this to say about the casting of these newcomers:

“Celeste and Logan are rare talents and we’re all grateful that they’ll be lending their unique voices to GB20.”

Celeste O’Connor is 20 years old but looks like she could still play a high school student, so we’re betting that she’s a character who ends up interacting with Finn Wolfhard, likely at school since Paul Rudd is playing a teacher in the movie. As for Logan Kim, he’s clearly a younger kid, so he’ll probably end up working with McKenna Grace.

Could all four of these young stars be new Ghostbusters? It wouldn’t be surprising, but then again, maybe one of them will be a deadly ghost who starts violently picking off other kids in a haunted school. That sounds like something kids would go crazy for nowadays! After all, the Snapchat logo is a ghost, and the Ghostbusters can turn it into some kind of selfie ghost trap. Ghost kids love taking selfies, probably. Good lord, I hate myself for even making that connection.

Unfortunately, we have no details on the characters either of these rising young stars are playing. But we do know that there are new characters in this movie who share some kind of connection to the original movie’s characters in some way. However, these new characters don’t know about that connection yet.

Ghostbusters 2020 is slated to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.