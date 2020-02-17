Now that Valentine’s Day is finished, the next holiday that retail stores are getting ready to shove down your throat is Easter, the religious holiday that inexplicably results in endless amounts of candy, ranging from chocolate bunnies to jelly bean eggs. But this season the candy aisle will be getting a big dose of a certain marshmallow destructor from a beloved 1980s classic.

In honor of the original Ghostbusters (and perhaps the forthcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife), there’s a new edible Stay Puft marshmallow man that you can get your hands on. In fact, this marshmallow man is actually bigger than your hands, and he looks ready to destroy your diet and your digestive system. Check it out below.

Edible Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

Whether you try to think of the most harmless thing, something that could never, ever possibly destroy you or you try to think of a giant terrorizing destructor that can stomp buildings to rubble, you’re thinking of the same thing—the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. This sweet sailor is also a multi-story tall monster summoned to destroy humanity. To save the world, you must risk being annihilated by crossing the streams of your proton pack… or just devour every marshmallow morsel of his delicious body. Whether you start at the blue bib, the red neckerchief, or any part of this fluffy flesh, your tongue will be haunted by the classic flavor of pillowy marshmallow sprinkled with granules of sugar. You ain’t afraid of no ghost, so what are you waiting for?

Speaking as someone who isn’t all that thrilled with the sugary taste of the Easter favorite Peeps, regardless of the flavor, I can’t say the this looks like an item that will taste much different. But as a sucker for all things Ghostbusters, I can tell you that I’m not opposed to taking a big bite of that puffy, destructive sailor, even if it does cost $12.99.