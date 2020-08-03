Take a trip to the Scottish Highlands with Get Duked!, a new Amazon movie that looks like a cross between Hot Fuzz and Ready or Not, with a little Wicker Man thrown in for good measure. In this dark comedy, a group of teenage friends heads out on a “character-building camping trip,” only to end up having to fend for their lives against an older generation trying to hunt them down. Watch the Get Duked! trailer below.

Get Duked Trailer

Oof, this is my least favorite type of trailer set-up: the “funny” fake-out. You know what I’m talking about: a trailer that starts off trying to fool the audience into thinking it’s a serious movie only to then pull the rug out and reveal that what you’re seeing is actually a trailer for a wacky, silly flick. Hell, this trailer even takes the most generic serious-to-funny transition approach: a record scratch sound-effect. Like I said: oof.

Once you get past that, though, Get Duked! looks promising. The set-up involves a group of young, directionless youths who run afoul of an older generation who have just had enough of these young whippersnappers and their pot-smoking, thank you very much. Their solution: to hunt the kids down. The hunting humans angle has some Ready or Not vibes (and also, I guess, The Hunt; remember The Hunt?!), while the secret society of murderers trying to protect their old ways is a bit reminiscent of Hot Fuzz. Then there are some pagan-like masks that recall The Wicker Man. There’s a little something for everyone here. Here’s the synopsis:

Dean, Duncan and DJ Beatroot are teenage pals from Glasgow who embark on the character-building camping trip — based on a real-life program — known as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, where foraging, teamwork and orienteering are the order of the day. Eager to cut loose and smoke weed in the Scottish Highlands, the trio finds themselves paired with straight-laced Ian, a fellow camper determined to play by the rules. After veering off-path into remote farmland that’s worlds away from their urban comfort zone, the boys find themselves hunted down by a shadowy force hell-bent on extinguishing their futures. From writer-director Ninian Doff — making his feature debut after a slew of award-winning music videos and short films for artists including Run the Jewels, Miike Snow, Migos, and Mykki Blanco — comes an anarchic satire of generational politics, hip-hop loving farmers and hallucinogenic rabbit droppings that pits the youth of tomorrow against the status quo of yesterday.

The cast includes Samuel Bottomley, Rian Gordon, Lewis Gribben, Viraj Juneja, Kate Dickie, Kevin Guthrie, Jonathan Aris, Georgia Glen, Alice Lowe, Brian Pettifer, with James Cosmo and Eddie Izzard. Look for it on Amazon Prime Video on August 28.