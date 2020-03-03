Stranger Things showed some love to fans on Valentine’s Day last month with the first official confirmation that David Harbour would be returning as Chief Hopper. Unfortunately, Hopper appears to have a tough road ahead of him as he escapes a Russian prison in the dead of winter, but we’re sure he’ll make it back to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) at some point. In fact, the two have already reunited behind the scenes in a new video revealing the cast back together for the Stranger Things 4 table read.

Speaking of the Stranger Things 4 cast, another returning character has been confirmed in the form of Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, the disgraced journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist and private investigator who helped Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) expose the secrets of Hawkins Lab. But considering how much bigger his role was in the third season, it should come as no surprise that Brett Gelman will be back for season four, and he’s even getting promoted.

Stranger Things 4 Table Read

Unfortunately, this is the sneakiest of peeks, because there’s nothing revealed about the upcoming season’s story or any hints about what we can expect. However, it does confirm many of the returning cast members, even if most of them aren’t surprising.

It’s a no-brainer that Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp are back as the core group of kids we met in the first season. They’ll again be joined by Sadie Sink as Max, and Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer as the oldest Wheeler and Byers kids. Maya Hawke is also back as their newer friend Robin, along with Priah Ferguson as Lucas’ little sister Erica. David Harbour is clearly back as Chief Hopper, and Winona Ryder returns as Joyce Byers too. Oh, and Cara Buono is still getting attention as the Wheelers’ matriarch Karen.

But it’s the final cast member shown in the Stranger Things 4 table read that is getting the most attention today. It’s Brett Gelman, and Deadline reports that he’s been promoted to a series regular. Not only has Gelman become a more significant character since his introduction in the second season, but he’s found great success in the Emmy-winning series Fleabag from Phoebe Waller-Bridge. His work on Fleabag helped earn the show the SAG ensemble cast award for a comedy series, and he was included in the ensemble cast for Stranger Things‘ nomination on the dramatic side.

Since we’re not sure what the fourth season of Stranger Things holds, it’s hard to know what Gelman’s role will be as Murray Bauman. But he’s pretty deep in all this conspiracy stuff now, so he’s in it for the long haul. That might end up putting him in danger and making him prime for getting the axe, especially since few main characters have actually died on the show. Since we’re seemingly getting close to the end of the series, anything can happen.