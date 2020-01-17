Production is underway on the second season of The Mandalorian, slated to arrive on Disney+ this Fall. Executive producer Jon Favreau is hard at work on the show he created for Lucasfilm, and he had a very special visitor recently that he couldn’t help but show fans.

Star Wars creator George Lucas stopped by the set of The Mandalorian, and Jon Favreau arranged for a very special introduction with the show’s most beloved character: Baby Yoda. So if you want to see George Lucas holding Baby Yoda, just keep reading.

George Lucas Holding Baby Yoda

It’s unfortunate that this photo is so blurry, looking like Jon Favreau took it while he was trying to keep a Segway steady or something like that. It would have been much better to have a lovely, clear photo of George Lucas holding the latest product of his long-running sci-fi franchise.

Then again, maybe it’s not Jon Favreau’s fault. Perhaps George Lucas was handed Baby Yoda by surprise and the photo we’re seeing is just before he accidentally drops him. It’s possible George Lucas hated Baby Yoda and immediately threw him across the room. Or maybe Lucas couldn’t help but immediately try to wake Baby Yoda up in order to find out what his Midi-chlorian count is.

Honestly, we’re just glad George Lucas hasn’t changed his style. He has the exact same haircut and plaid button down shirt that he’s known for. But now he’s wearing a jacket over it, because he’s basically a grandfather now, and they always seem to be wearing jackets indoors.

But perhaps the most important thing to note is that George Lucas is back on The Mandalorian set yet again. He visited the first season during production, but we’re wondering what he’s doing on set for the second season. Could it have something to do with an episode possibly revealing what the species name is for Baby Yoda? There have been rumors that Lucas was asked to provide a name for the creature’s species since it has never been established in Star Wars canon before. Maybe Favreau wanted Lucas on set for the reveal of that moment. But that’s just speculation on our part.

The Mandalorian returns for a second season this fall on Disney+.