The Raid director Gareth Evans is bringing his talent for show-stopping action to TV.

Evans created and co-directs (along with Corin Hardy and Xavier Gens) the series Gangs of London, in which several gangs end up going to war with each other following the death of a crime organization figurehead. There’s a new Gangs of London trailer to watch below, and it’s loaded with the type of visceral action we’ve come to expect from Evans.

Gangs of London Trailer

Gareth Evans is back in action mode with Gangs of London. Evans directed the mostly action-free horror movie Apostle in 2018, but Gangs of London looks like its more in line with his Raid movies. In Gangs of London, “When the head of a criminal organization, Finn Wallace, is assassinated, the sudden power vacuum his death creates threatens the fragile peace between the intricate web of gangs operating on the streets of the city. Now it’s up to the grieving, volatile and impulsive Sean Wallace to restore control and find those responsible for killing his father.”

Evans co-created the series with Matt Flannery, and Evans helms a large chunk of the episodes, including all of the complex choreographed fight scenes. Other directors include Corin Hardy (The Nun) and Xavier Gens (Frontier(s)). The cast includes Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders), Sope Dirisu (The Huntsman: Winter’s War), Lucian Msamati (Black Earth Rising), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Mark Lewis Jones (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Narges Rashidi (The Girlfriend Experience), Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Brian Vernel (Dunkirk), Orli Shuka (War Machine), Richard Harrington (Poldark), Jude Akuwidike (Beasts of No Nation), and Emmett J. Scanlan (Peaky Blinders).

“I couldn’t be more excited about Gangs of London, which is co-created with Matt Flannery who happens to also be the director of photography for everything I’ve ever made,” Evans said of the series. “It has been a thrilling experience to leap into longform storytelling, exploring a multicultural world of global crime as it intersects on the streets of London. From the moment we started working on the project with Lucas Ochoa and Thomas Benski at Pulse Films, we have been surrounded by a wonderfully talented team of creative minds. Together with Jane Featherstone and Sister Pictures and the support of Sky Atlantic and Cinemax we look forward to creating a show that will transform the home into a cinematic viewing experience.”

The series will debut in the UK on Sky Atlantic and in the US on Cinemax this year.