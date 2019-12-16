Welcome to the inaugural edition of Gaming Bits, a continuation on columns such as Star Wars Bits, Superhero Bits, and Theme Park Bits. Every couple of weeks, I will be highlighting intriguing industry stories and breaking news. Seeing as /Film is primarily a film website (duh), the focus here will primarily be on narrative-driven games, interactive drama, and IP tie-ins. Nevertheless, let’s get into our first roundup, which is a big one considering The Game Awards took place a few days ago and provided a number of tantalizing stories.

The lucky winners at The Game Awards

Below is a complete list of major winners (via CNET) from this year’s Game Awards.. What stands out here is how spread around the victors are, with multiple awards going to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding, Control, and Disco Elysium, and a smattering of other titles picking up a lone award here and there. There’s nothing really to object to here. We will also not be bringing you clickbait nonsense conspiracy theorizing such as the friendship between Geoff Keighley (someone who doesn’t even vote) and director Hideo Kojima meaning that the fix is in.

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6 — Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo

Jump Force — Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco

Mortal Kombat 11 — NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Samurai Shodown — SNK Corporation/Athlon Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Content Creator of the Year

Jack “Courage” Dunlop

Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo

Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler

David “Grefg” Martínez

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Best Art Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Action Game

Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Astral Chain — Platinum Games/Nintendo

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Infinity Ward/Activision

Devil May Cry 5 — Capcom

Gears 5 — The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios

Metro Exodus — 4A Games/Deep Silver

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie — Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Gris — Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital

Kind Words — Popcannibal

Life Is Strange 2 — Dontnod/Square Enix

Sea of Solitude — Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts

Best Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — Beenox/Activision

Dirt Rally 2.0 — Codemasters

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 — PES Productions/Konami

F1 2019 — Codemasters

FIFA 20 — EA Sports

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile — TiMi Studios/Activision

Grindstone — Capybara Games

Sayonara Wild Hearts — Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Sky: Children of Light — Thatgamecompany

What the Golf? — Tribland

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 — Gearbox/2K Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Infinity Ward/Activision

Tetris 99 — Arika/Nintendo

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath — Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios

Blood & Truth — SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Beat Saber — Beat Games

No Man’s Sky — Hello Games

Trover Saves the Universe — Squanch Games

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding

Player’s Voice

Death Stranding

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fresh Indie Game

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio for Gris

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

MegaCrit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Best Role Playing Game

Disco Elysium — ZA/UM

Final Fantasy XIV — Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts III — Square Enix

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — Capcom

The Outer Worlds — Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You — Hempuli

Disco Elysium — ZA/UM

Katana Zero — Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

Outer Wilds — Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Untitled Goose Game — House House/Panic

Best Game Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Best Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3 — Gearbox/2K Games

Control — Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding — Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil 2 — Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — Grezzo/Nintendo

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — FromSoftware/Activision

Bioshock set to return without Ken Levine

2K has opened up another team dubbed Cloud Chamber that will be in charge of developing a new Bioshock game, per Engadget. As a matter of fact, talent from the developers of Mafia 3 was cherrypicked to begin work on this new installment, meaning that this has been a project underway in secrecy since around late 2016. But don’t get too excited as this new Bioshock is said to be in development for a few more years. One disappointing and potentially worrying tidbit is that series creator Ken Levine will not be coming back (he is working on something unknown at Ghost Story Games), which already feels like a vital missing ingredient considering Bioshock 2 was only a passable experience compared to the absolute masterpieces created under his directorial eye.

The good news is that there is considerable talent behind the scenes as Civilization and XCOM‘s Kelley Gilmore will be steering the ship, with some notable Bioshock alumni returning (Hoagy de le Plante, Scott Sinclair, and Jonathan Pelling). Aside from Ken Levine’s pointed political commentary, it’s a no-brainer that location will also be a major selling point, so let’s hope for something as stylistically breathtaking as Rapture and Columbia.

Resident Evil 3 Remake in development, releases April 3rd, 2020

Capcom continues their redemption arc, this time by announcing that the fan demanded Resident Evil 3 Remake is currently in development. Shockingly, the release date is April 3rd, 2020, leading me to believe that someone at the studio caught on early that they really did have something special with the Resident Evil 2 Remake and fast-tracked this project. Having played the original game, it will be interesting to see if this remake allows for a more open-world interpretation of Raccoon City, as while it was restricted by hardware limitations, it did majorly take place outside and away from confined spaces such as mansions and police departments. There also appear to be first-person chase sequences (presumably involving the indestructible killing machine Nemesis), which falls in line with developers citing the game as more action-oriented but retaining the same overall DNA as the Resident Evil 2 Remake. The character designs have also been appropriately updated. Below is the trailer and a brief developer featurette:

As an added bonus, every copy contains Resident Evil Resistance for free, a 1v4 competitive multiplayer game that will see its longevity dependent on its in-game financial success.

Xbox Series X launching holiday 2020, Hellblade II will be a first party title

Phil Spencer unveiled our first look at the new Xbox at The Game Awards, which weirdly resembles a PC but can reportedly be used sideways. Check out the announcement teaser below:

Also exciting is that Hellblade II will presumably be launching near the release of the console itself, importantly showing that Microsoft might come out swinging this generation and put an emphasis on thematically challenging story-driven titles, an area they are sorely lacking in and have been for some time (people can only take so much Halo and Gears of War before wanting something different and fresh). Check out the trailer below:

PlayStation 5 potentially has a holiday 2020 release, Godfall is first teased game

While we don’t know much about the actual PlayStation 5 yet, The Game Awards did provide a trailer for its first game: Godfall. Below is the first trailer, which seems to be Gearbox going medieval fantasy and apocalyptic with the Borderlands formula. It looks exciting and is set for a holiday 2020 release, leading us to believe that the console itself will be released alongside it. Plus, it’s easy to imagine Sony and Microsoft want to go head-to-head with new technology.

Another Final Fantasy VII trailed unremoved from Midgar

Square released another trailer for their upcoming remake of Final Fantasy VII, and it doesn’t offer much that we don’t already know. Much of it is the same footage we have already seen, but there are a few new snippets of supporting characters and the soundtrack is especially electric. It still remains unclear how long or what this first episode of the remake consists of, but the new trailer is still worth watching:

Behind the music of Cyberpunk 2077: “The soundtrack to fucking shit up”

There are many reasons to be excited for Cyberpunk 2077 beyond the perfect track record of developers CD Projekt Red and a major role for Keanu Reeves (and obviously the gameplay itself that seems to be shaping up quite nicely), as the soundtrack seems like it will have an appropriate electronic and grungy style. Check out the video below for samplings from various artists:

Telltale Games revived, working on Season 2 of The Wolf Among Us

It was a sad day when Telltale had to close their doors, but also a situation that they unfortunately somewhat brought on themselves, nabbing seemingly every popular IP under the sun to make interactive QTE based content from. Some of them were obvious choices that paid off such as Batman, while others were out of left field choices that never really panned out (Game of Thrones, Borderlands). They got ahead of themselves and took on way more than they could handle, delaying just about every project by months and months. Now they have resurfaced, but what’s most exciting is they are going back to one of the series that brought them to the dance; The Wolf Among Us is one of their best and should prove to be both a success and returned to form. Check out the short teaser below:

Meet you at the Fast & Furious Crossroads?

Described as a team-based action game, Fast & Furious Crossroads likely isn’t going to be a hotly anticipated narrative experience (to be fair, it’s not like the movies are either) but a tie-in game is certainly interesting. Set to be released in May 2020, stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez revealed the teaser at The Game Awards, which you can check out below. The game also stars Asia Kate Dillon and Sonequa Martin-Green. It is currently being developed by Project Cars.

Ghost of Tsushima set to absorb your summer

First announced back in 2017, one of the best development studios around today, Sucker Punch, released a new trailer for their upcoming open-world feudal Japan action-adventure game Ghost of Tsushima. Consuming the footage, it looks as if Assassins’ Creed and their own fantastic series Infamous conceived a baby. The environments especially look gorgeous, most notably a red flower field. It is set to arrive in summer 2020 and potentially close out PlayStation 4 first-party titles with a bang. The way things look right now, it could be the talk of the season (provided one counts Cyberpunk 2077 as a spring release). Nevertheless, check out the incredible new trailer below: