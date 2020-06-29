It’s never been a better time to be a tabletop game nerd. Attractive celebrities are obsessed with Dungeons & Dragons, Kickstarters for quirky board games raise millions of dollars, and documentaries are being made about the passionate community behind the board game industry. Concourse Media is making a board game documentary called Gamemaster, and they have released a trailer for the documentary directed by Charles Mruz. Watch the Gamemaster trailer below.

Gamemaster Trailer

From the team behind Barista and Showrunners: The Art of Running a TV Show, comes a documentary love letter to board games in Gamemaster, a documentary produced by Jimmy Nguyen, Jason Rose, Wally Schrass, Kristopher Wile, and Jennifer Tocquigny. The documentary offers a deep dive into the board game business, which is seeing a renaissance as of late thanks to the arrival of crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter, and the prominence of nerd culture allowing people to love what they love.

And everyone in this documentary certainly loves board games. The documentary spotlights five board game designers who have found success or are trying to break into the industry, while established creators such as Klaus Teuber (The Settlers of Catan), Matt Leacock (Pandemic,) and Elan Lee (Exploding Kittens) share their stories.

“Our main cast of first-time designers created games that were very personal to them, specific to who they were as people and artists,” director Charles Mruz said in a statement to Deadline back in October 2019. “From escaping arranged marriages or surviving near-death experiences, the sheer act of making board games helped them reconcile with their world. Gamemaster isn’t just about board games, but how creation can unite and save us all.”

Gamemaster will be released direct to VOD starting July 7, 2020.