The biggest show on television is coming to an end, and the series finale of Game of Thrones is going to leave a gaping hole in the hearts of fans across the world – especially since most of our favorite characters are probably going to die horrible deaths. And while it’ll be a long time until we get to return to Westeros again with HBO’s prequel show, the good news is that we only have to wait one week until we can dive back into the show in a new documentary.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is a two-hour doc that dives deep into the production of the final season, giving us a closer look at “the show’s most ambitious and complicated season” ever. Learn more about the new Game of Thrones documentary below.



Here’s the official description for The Last Watch:

GAME OF THRONES: THE LAST WATCH delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Made with unprecedented access, GAME OF THRONES: THE LAST WATCH is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers. Much more than a “making of” documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world?—?and then have to say goodbye to it.

Game of Thrones is the biggest show in the world, so its gargantuan final season deserves nothing less than an in-depth two-hour documentary. It’s directed by British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, who was embedded on the movie’s set for a year to get the footage she needed. Finlay has several docs to her name already, including movies like Goth Cruise, The Great Hip Hop Hoax, Pantomime, Orion: The Man Who Would Be King, and Seahorse.

Whenever a big show ends that’s been a part of my life for years, it feels like the end of an era. While I’m sure there will plenty more opportunities to explore the behind-the-scenes elements of bringing this monumental series to life, it’s good to know that we won’t have to wait for a complete series Blu-ray box set to continue that exploration. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will air on HBO on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 9-11pm.