Are you ready to get excited about Westeros again?

After revealing the game-changing news about how Warner Bros. is going to handle releasing its film slate in 2021, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar wasn’t done. No, he still had one more thing to unleash upon the world: the first ever concept art for House of the Dragon, the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off show that’s intended to debut on HBO sometime in 2022. Check out the images below to see the new dragons that are set to appear in the show.



Game of Thrones Spin-Off Concept Art

“Principal photography starts on the next Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon, in a few months,” Kilar promised in a blog post. “Look out for dragons overhead!”

House of the Dragon takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, has already cast Hot Fuzz and Tyrannosaur actor Paddy Considine to play King Viserys Targaryen, one of Daenerys’s ancestors and the man who is chosen to take over the throne from the Old King, Jaeherys Targaryen. He’s described as “a warm, kind, and decent man” who “only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy,” but the description warns that “good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

These concept art images appear to depict two distinct dragons. After reading through the history of the Targaryen family dragons, I couldn’t discern which specific dragons these might be since none of them are described as having red or orange scales. There’s a chance this could be a dragon never before written about in the books, or it may be a reimagining of one that’s been previously described.

The show is based on author George R.R. Martin‘s Fire and Blood, a book about the lineage of House Targaryen. Martin co-created this series with Ryan Condal (Colony), while frequent Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik will serve as co-showrunner with Condal and direct the pilot and more episodes later in the production’s run.

The series is set largely at Dragonstone, the Targaryen dynasty’s cliffside stronghold in Westeros which was shot in Game of Thrones using a combination of locations in Northern Ireland and Spain. House of the Dragon, though, is moving away out of Game of Thrones‘ old home base of Northern Ireland and will primarily shoot in England instead, so this new (er, old) iteration of Dragonstone may look a little different than how we’re used to seeing it.