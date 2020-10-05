HBO has welcomed actor Paddy Considine (Hot Fuzz, The Outsider) to Westeros.

Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen, one of Daenerys’s ancestors, in the premium cable channel’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series. Get a breakdown of his character below.

EW reports that Considine will suit up in the Game of Thrones prequel cast as King Viserys Targaryen, who ruled Westeros 300 years before the events depicted in the smash hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. Here’s an official breakdown of his character, according to EW: “King Viserys Targaryen is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

Viserys was one of the riders of Balerion the Black Dread, the greatest and most fearsome dragon in the kingdom, who died of old age under Viserys’s rule. But he himself was not a fearsome warrior. Far from it, in fact: in the books, he is described as a plump and pleasant man who reigned over a mostly peaceful time, and he was fond of throwing big parties, tournaments, and feasts during his rule. He was liked by both his fellow noblemen and the smallfolk of the Seven Kingdoms, and later in life, he developed gout, back pain, and breathing problems that were so severe that he almost couldn’t ascend to the top of the Iron Throne. If I had to guess, I’d say the show will be set during the period of prosperity, before Viserys develops the aches and pains that would make him a far less dynamic presence on screen.

So far, this series is the only Game of Thrones-adjacent show that appears to still be actively moving forward at HBO at the moment – or at least the one with the most traction. Previously, a different prequel series starring Naomi Watts filmed a pilot, but the network ended up passing on it. Based on Fire & Blood, author George R.R. Martin‘s detailed chronicle of the Targaryen dynasty, this new series will be led by Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), who will serve as co-showrunners while Martin will executive produce. Sara Lee Hess, who previously wrote for House, Orange Is the New Black, and HBO’s Deadwood, has reportedly been added to the writing staff, and the show is currently scheduled to premiere on HBO sometime in 2022.