Last night’s episode of Game of Thrones was a brutal return to form for the show after its huge battle episode, and amid all of the survivors’ drunken revelry, you may have missed a cameo from David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the co-creators and showrunners of the series. Check out some behind-the-scenes footage of their appearance in the latest entry of HBO’s Game Revealed videos below, as well as a short trailer for the next episode.



Game of Thrones Showrunners Cameo

It’s fun to see Benioff and Weiss, guys who often seem so deadly serious when they’re talking about anything Thrones-related, goofing around and seemingly enjoying their opportunity to inhabit the world of Westeros. (Several people have already pointed out that they cameo in the scene in which a Starbucks cup made its way onto the set, so maybe everyone was so distracted by them being in the scene that that’s how it slipped through.) But I think the MVP of these behind the scenes videos so far has been Kristofer Hivju (the actor who plays Tormund Giantsbane), because of those weird little laughs he does after practically every one of his talking head interviews.

On the technical side, it was cool to see how cinematographer David Franco and his team inserted electric lights into boxes underneath the candles to achieve that warm glow during the feast in Winterfell’s Great Hall, and how the special effects team was able to light those funeral pyres with actual fire without burning the actors laying on top of the flames. And I didn’t even think about the walls of the King’s Landing gates being so high that Missandei being up there would be a potential spoiler for snoopers trying to peek at the Northern Ireland set, but it speaks to how well that entire scene was executed (too soon for the pun?) that nothing looked wonky in the final version.

Game of Thrones Preview

Meanwhile, here’s the second-to-last Game of Thrones episode preview we’re ever going to see. (Wild, right?) But like…what’s Dany’s plan here? Is she just going to fly down and try to roast everyone, knowing full well what happened to Rhaegal in this episode? Or does she actually come up with a creative workaround to the scorpion problem?

Game of Thrones returns to HBO this Sunday night for its penultimate episode, and we can’t wait to see how it plays out.