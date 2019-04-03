A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has long envisioned ending his book series in a “bittersweet victory” inspired by Lord of The Rings — you know, where Frodo Baggins and his fellow Hobbits return home to the Shire only to find it ransacked by war. But a new official Game of Thrones season 8 teaser suggests that the HBO series may be leaning toward something a little more on the bitter side.

The final season of Game of Thrones is built around what is being described as the greatest and most epic battle that has ever been put to celluloid, but it may have dire consequences for the many characters in HBO’s flagship series. Watch the Game of Thrones season 8 teaser below.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Teaser

Things are looking pretty ominous in the official Game of Thrones season 8 teaser which, unlike past promos, shows no footage from the series. Or does it? The previously action-packed footage of the inhabitants of Westeros preparing for war against the White Walkers gives way to bleak,moody scenes of a deserted Winterfell, seemingly in the aftermath of the great battle. Swords and armor are strewn about, while blood splatters mark the snow. And in the distance, a figure walks through the ravaged battleground — but is it a human or White Walker?

Either way, it’s not an optimistic vision for the end of Game of Thrones, which will likely have quite a high body count by the time the series airs its final episode on May 19. This teaser seems to suggest that everyone is doomed.

As we head into season 8, the remaining players include the likes of Daenerys Targaryan (Emilia Clarke), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Greyworm (Jacob Anderson), The Hound (Rory McCann), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), The Night King (Vladimir Furdik), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek), Melisandre (Carice van Houten), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Samwell Tarley (John Bradley), and Varys (Conleth Hill).

Created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO for its six-episode, eighth and final season on April 14, 2019.