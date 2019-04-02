Season 8 of Game of Thrones is less than two weeks away, and HBO is bringing the hype for the final season of its flagship series. HBO has released two new Game of Thrones teasers jam-packed with new and old footage. Watch the Game of Thrones season 8 teasers below.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Teasers

“We must fight together now, or die,” Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) warns in the latest teaser, which shows the combined armies of Winterfell, the Wildlings, and the Unsullied gearing up for war against the all-powerful White Walkers. The impending final battle promises to be the most epic, magnificent sequence ever put to the small screen — or perhaps to any screen.

But will the tenuous alliances stay strong in the face of the greatest threat Westeros has ever seen? If the following teaser suggests anything, it’s that the schemers of the series still have a few twists up their sleeves, which could throw a wrench in the whole thing.

As we head into season 8, the remaining players include the likes of Daenerys Targaryan (Emilia Clarke), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Greyworm (Jacob Anderson), The Hound (Rory McCann), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), The Night King (Vladimir Furdik), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek), Melisandre (Carice van Houten), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Samwell Tarley (John Bradley), and Varys (Conleth Hill).

But we’ll see how many are left standing after the final hours of one of the biggest shows of all time.

Created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO for its six-episode, eighth and final season on April 14, 2019.