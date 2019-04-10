Updated: The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott’s song will be part of a star-studded Game of Thrones-inspired soundtrack released by Columbia Records. See the full list of artists featured on the season 8 soundtrack below.

Game of Thrones has had pop singers and rockstars make cameos on the show, but never before has it had a Top 40 hit. That may change with a new collaboration from The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott set to bring hip-hop to Westeros.

Pitchfork reported that a new track from The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott will be featured in the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. According to the outlet, HBO asked The Weeknd to record the song for the fans, who will be mourning the loss of one of the last pieces of event television. What better way to pay tribute to the game-changing fantasy series than to score a Top 40 hit?

Rumors of the song recently circulated on Reddit, as well as a Travis Scott fan page, but little is known about the track other than that. The last time a contemporary artist performed a song for the show was “The Rains of Castermere,” which was a song composed by show composer Ramin Djawadi and covered by indie rock band The National, whose version played in the credits of that fateful episode (you know the one).

However, this would be the first time that a group of Top 40 artists collaborated to create what would ostensibly be a modern song, not one based on a ballad in the books. I have no idea what to expect with this kind of track, but it would be a fitting send-off for a show that changed cable television to change what a cable TV show can accomplish on the music charts.

Update: Columbia Records is releasing a Game of Thrones-inspired album in conjunction with the eighth and final season of the hit HBO series. Artists featured on the album include Rosalía featuring A. Chal, Maren Morris, the Weeknd, Lil Peep, Mumford & Sons, the National, Chloe X Halle, A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, Jacob Banks, James Arthur, Joey Bada$$, Lennon Stella, the Lumineers, Matthew Bellamy, SZA, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, and X Ambassadors.

