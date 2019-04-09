When Game of Thrones first hit the air on HBO in 2011, none of the cast members knew that it would become the cultural touchstone of this decade. But eight years later, more than just puberty has hit the youngest actors of the Game of Thrones cast. In a series where Sean Bean was once the biggest name, the Game of Thrones cast young and old have seen their fame skyrocket. And in the latest Game of Thrones season 8 featurettes, they reflect back on their time on the show and how it changed their lives forever. The cast remembers, and they’re coming home.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Featurettes

HBO is on the full nostalgia offense, releasing a slew of lengthy featurettes showing behind-the-scenes footage of the early episodes of Game of Thrones intercut with interviews of the cast reflecting on their time on the show. None of them expected the show to be as much of a phenomenon as it has been, with Peter Dinklage revealing that he had even considered turning down the role because he was wary of being cast as a dwarf in yet another fantasy series. But say what you will about the series, it offered juicy, complex roles for all of its actors to chew on, often to awards acclaim.

Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Isaac Hempstead-Wright all get their own individual featurettes tracing back their journeys as Daenerys, Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Jaime Lanniseter, and Bran Stark, respectively.

As we head into season 8, the remaining players include the likes of Daenerys Targaryan (Emilia Clarke), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Greyworm (Jacob Anderson), The Hound (Rory McCann), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), The Night King (Vladimir Furdik), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek), Melisandre (Carice van Houten), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Samwell Tarley (John Bradley), and Varys (Conleth Hill).

Created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO for its six-episode, eighth and final season on April 14, 2019.